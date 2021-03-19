Egypt Records 642 New Coronavirus Cases, 41 Deaths

The Health Ministry said Thursday that 642 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country since the beginning of the outbreak to 193,482.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 41 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 11,472.

As many as 399 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 148,823 so far, the spokesman said.