Egypt: Damietta Port Receives 29 Container, Cargo Ships

19 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Damietta Port received 29 container and cargo ships over the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Friday, the port authority's media center said the total trade volume of exported goods handled at the port reached 43,383 tons.

The total trade volume of imported goods was 29,492 tons, it added.

The total number of outbound containers reached 1,698, while the total number of inbound containers reached 640, it added.

Also, 88,995 tons of grains are in the silos of the port, including 206,554 tons of wheat, the statement said.

