Egypt: Health Minister Inspects Quarantine Facility At Sharm El Sheikh Airport

Health Minister Hala Zayed on Thursday asserted that 100 percent of the medical teams in South Sinai governorate will be vaccinated in the coming week as part of the ministry's keenness on protection of medical staff against infection in order to continue offering services to patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister's remarks were made during her inspection of a quarantine facility set up at Sharm El Sheikh Airport in the wake of ending her tour of the governorate where she inaugurated a number of health projects to mark the 32nd National Day of South Sinai.

Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said the minister reviewed the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the medical team, reiterating the importance of accurately testing the travelers and visitors.

The minister extended thanks to all the medical teams at the quarantine on implementing the medical plan for curbing the spread of the coronavirus and checking up on passengers coming in through the state's borders, added the spokesman.

Since the Egyptian cabinet issued a ban on entry to the state without a PCR test, as many as 566,383 travelers have conducted PCR tests before they are allowed entry.