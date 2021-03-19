Gambia: Banjul Regional 3rd Division League Updates

Twenty teams are currently competing for the right to be crowned champions of the 2020-2021 Banjul regional third division league.

Teams are divided into two groups of 10 teams each and at the end of the regular season, the two group winners will contest the final for the right to represent the country's capital in the national triangular competition for promotion to the second tier.

At the moment, it is a three-horse race in Group A with Blue Boys FC, Police FC (formerly Interior) and Waterside FC all on seven points after three matches. Nawec is fourth on four points followed by QCity Academy, Afia BII Banjul Academy and Lions of Banjul FC all on three points from two matches.

Port BI and Red Tigers each have a solitary point and Ice Breaker is pointless despite playing three matches.

In Group B, City Boys FC and Richard Saller FC are first and second with the two sides separated by a mere goal difference on six points each after three matches.

They are closely followed by KG5 FC and Lancaster United FC on four points each.

Roots FC and Bena Banjul have three points each while Blue Diamond and Gift Academy each have two points from as many matches and Crab Island occupy basement place with Gilcock Academy, on a solitary point apiece.

Source-GFF