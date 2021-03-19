Gambia: Consul General Urges Gambians to Unite, Respect Leadership

19 March 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Cherno Omar Bobb

The Gambia Consul General to Angola, Haggi Jawara has called on Gambians particularly young people to unite, stop insulting political leaders as well as respect those in power.

Consul Jawara, a native of Gambisara Jawara kunda told Gambians that they can join any political party of their choice but not to insult each other.

Jawara who has been serving as Gambia consul general to Angola since 1994 said democracy is not about insulting political leaders but working together for the development of the nation.

"Even if you do not like politicians or do not support them, do not insult them," he further advised, saying when it is time for politics, people can politic but when it passes, citizens should collectively work for the advancement of the nation.

He further said that even "our culture forbids young people insulting elders."

He also urged people to do away with discrimination, saying we are the same people.

He highlighted that the only way we can develop is by respecting each other and being united.

According to him, the reason Europe is developed is because they are united. Jawara also pointed out the importance of peace and stability.

The philanthropist has over the years supported, negotiated for and hired lawyers for the release of various West African migrants arrested and jailed in Angola.

He has also supported migrants who have been shot, sustained fire burns by paying for their air tickets to repatriate them.

He also paid for medical bills and supports migrants with food and is currently supporting various women who have given birth to triplets in Angola.

The businessman, who is loved by Angolans, expressed gratitude to the Almighty for being able to support humanity.

