Gambia: KARMOL LNGT Africa to Begin Journey to Senegal

KARMOL's first Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) was delivered on 15th March at Sembcorp Marine in Singapore and will begin sea trials off Singapore today ahead of its deployment to Senegal in the coming weeks.

The FSRU, called KARMOL LNGT AFRICA, will enable KARMOL (a Joint Venture between Karpowership and Mitsui OSK Lines) to offer LNG-powered electricity to the West African country for the first time using its floating powership, Karadeniz Power ship Ayşegül Sultan.

In Senegal, Karpowership has been operating a 235MW capacity power ship, around 15% of the country's supply, since August 2019. The first FSRU, operated by KARMOL will soon sail to the West African country and the powership will switch to operating with LNG before the end of June.

KARMOL's unique technology means a combination of powerships and FSRU's will bring LNG to Power to countries with no domestic gas supply. The company plans to switch its entire fleet of powerships to LNG, a sustainable, affordable and environmentally responsible fuel.

Under the same joint venture, another FSRU is already under construction that is planned for deployment to Mozambique.

KARMOL Board Member Gokhan Kocak-said: "This is a big moment for West Africa and the wider continent, and an exciting time for KARMOL."

"We have a bold ambition to offer LNG to Power across the world and especially within Africa. Usage of FSRUs mean we can unlock the benefits of clean and affordable electricity for millions of people, even where countries have no domestic gas production or infrastructure."

"I am looking forward to the ship completing its sea trials and beginning its voyage to Senegal."

"The use of FSRUs and powerships is a ground-breaking solution which opens up the prospect of stable electricity, powered by efficient, cleaner fuels, to many more countries."

"Our KARMOL partnership is at the core of a long-term plan to bring reliable, economical and green electricity to our current partners and new customers."

KARMOL Representative Kensuke Ito-said: "The vessel symbolizes MOL and Karpowership's continued partnership and represents our strong commitment to providing LNG-to-Power solutions to the African region."

"This milestone has been achieved against the most challenging of backdrops with the ongoing global COVID pandemic which makes this all the more satisfying."

The Senegal FSRU and another vessel each have a capacity of 125,000 cubic meters. Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine did the construction and conversion work.

Following gas trials, the FSRU is expected to depart Singapore early April, expected to arrive in Senegal in mid-May, with operations planned to begin in June.

For more information, please contact: Mehmet Katmer, KARMOL Representative (mehmet.katmer@karpowership.com); York Ishibe, KARMOL Representative (York.Ishibe@molgroup.net)

BACKGROUND

In 2019, Karpowership established a joint venture with MOL (Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.); with the mission of becoming the world's most reliable and preferable LNG to Power solution provider, under the brand name of "KARMOL". Since then, KARMOL have been investing in related assets and joint marketing its solution in selected markets around the world. KARMOL is currently working on 2 projects of Karpowership, to convert them to an LNG to Power project.