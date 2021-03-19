Gambia/Angola: Gambia, Angola AFCON Clash Looms

The Gambia and Angola crucial 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers clash is looming.

The Scorpions will welcome the Palancas Negras in their group D fixture of the continent's biggest football fray qualifiers next Friday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4 p.m.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges must stun Angola next Friday in Banjul to increase their chances of making their debut appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon next year after clinching 7 points in four group games.

Angola must produce a miracle to batter both The Gambia and Gabon in their two final group D fixtures and hope the Scorpions overcome Democratic Republic of Congo to grip qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon.

The Palancas Negras currently sitting bottom-place in group D of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 1 point after four group matches.