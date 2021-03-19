South Africa: The Rule of Law Is Under Threat in Our Country

19 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Judith February

As former president Jacob Zuma seeks to defy the Zondo Commission - and in so doing, the Constitution - the message sent is one of impunity writ large. The ANC has become almost apologetic about the Constitution it helped craft 25 years ago.

A delegation of the "Top Six" within the ANC recently visited Jacob Zuma in an attempt to persuade him to appear before the Zondo Commission and fulfil his constitutional obligation. That one of the members of that delegation, Secretary-General Ace Magashule, is himself facing criminal charges shows just how far the party has strayed from its ethical centre.

The same party mobilises its members to cheer on those who face corruption charges for stealing from the poorest of the poor in the VBS Bank scandal, holds vigils at court ahead of Zuma's corruption trial appearances and turns a blind eye to men in paramilitary gear stationed outside Zuma's Nkandla homestead.

In the background the mostly unintelligible Bathabile Dlamini mobilises the ANC Women's League into action in defence of the corrupt and incompetent. A ragtag bunch of Zumarites including Carl Niehaus and...

