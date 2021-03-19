South Africa: King Goodwill Zwelithini's Death Marks the End of an Era - and the Beginning of a Bitter Tussle

19 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

The king presided over an important and eventful chapter in the history of the Zulu monarchy. Now, the proverbial vultures in the royal family cannot wait to pounce on the spoils of incumbency.

He may have been the key character on the central stage of an exalted dynasty of the Zulu monarchy, but well before King Goodwill Zwelithini took the final bow, the proverbial vultures were already circling over whatever will remain of this institution as we knew it under his reign.

Understandably, the news of his Covid-19-related demise after more than a month of intensive care in hospital, has generated considerable curiosity around the succession plan and the identity of the successor. The murder of the first-born son, Prince Lethukuthula, in Johannesburg towards the end of 2020, may also add an element of intrigue and fuel baseless speculation.

However, in the greater scheme of things and with an understanding of how the current monarchy has evolved over almost half a century of the departed king's occupation of the throne, there are more than enough pointers to a very rocky road and an extremely unpleasant journey ahead for whoever is chosen.

Such is the nature of matters of inheritance and...

