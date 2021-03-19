Uganda: Namibia to Face Uganda in International Cricket Series in April

19 March 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The cricket national team, 'the Eagles' will face Uganda in a T20 and a 50 over Castle Lite Series in Windhoek from 2 to 9 April, Cricket Namibia (CN) announced Friday.

The Eagles have been actively playing club cricket and the upcoming series is a great opportunity to prepare for the upcoming tournaments in July, August, September and eventually the T20 World Cup in October, CN CEO Johan Muller said.

"CN is glad to announce the return of international cricket on home soil. Sport has slowly been returning all over the world. Through the implementation of COVID-19 regulations, tours and tournaments will again be able to continue," he said.

According to head coach Pierre de Bruyn, Namibia has not had any international matches since last year February when they played against Ireland Wolves.

"We are very excited to welcome the Uganda team for a short tour. The players trained very hard during the lockdown period and this is a fantastic opportunity to show off their skills," he added.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cricket Association CEO, Martin Ondeko said the COVID-19 situation has greatly affected everyone and sport has not been spared.

"We are glad that we are on course to finally return to international after more than a year. We are excited about the prospect to play an ODI nation in Namibia. Special gratitude goes to CN for accepting to host Uganda and I believe both nations will benefit from this engagement," he said.

The fixtures for the tour will be announced on 25 March while the Namibian squad will be announced on 29 March, CN said.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Botswana Begins Repatriating Mugabe-Era Refugees Back to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.