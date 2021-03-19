Namibia: Geingob Unloads Harambee II

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob says he has not given up on his dream to see Namibia rid of shacks in urban areas in the next five years.

This is despite the president setting a low target on the provision of urban serviced land and housing units in the second version of his Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) which was launched yesterday.

Under this plan, the president committed to accelerate government programmes and projects to improve service delivery and economic growth.

During the events leading up to the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections, Geingob declared that the living conditions in the informal settlements were a national humanitarian crisis.

At the time, he committed the government to abolishing shacks in the informal settlements within five years.

However, at the launch of Harambee II, Geingob's presidential adviser, Daisry Mathias, said the government would only coordinate the servicing of about 24 000 plots and the construction of 20 000 housing units countrywide.

This is the same number of houses promised in 2016 when the first version of the plan was launched.

These targets are especially meagre if juxtaposed with Namibia's housing backlog of about 300 000 units.

The president's targets on housing would also be a drop in the ocean considering the 995 000 people living in informal settlements.

Despite the huge disparities between the president's action plan and the current realities, Geingob is still committed to eradicating the shacks in informal settlements.

He said the question of urban land delivery and in particular, the issue of informal settlements requires a consolidated approach from all stakeholders to eradicate.

He added that targets under Harambee II will only complement government programmes and initiatives on urban land and housing which are already being implemented.

This includes the flexible land tenure system which was rolled out to the municipalities of Windhoek, Gobabis and Oshakati from 2019.

"The promise I made on shacks is a commitment that we are making and we are saying that for as long as society is unequal we cannot live peacefully for too long. We must commit ourselves to addressing squatting and the movement of people. We must take development to the regions so that people can stop coming to Windhoek thinking they can get jobs," he said.

HARAMBEE RELOADED

Apart from the recycled promises on housing and urban land delivery, the president has also committed to accelerate the proclamation of 84 townships with economic viability during the Harambee II period.

The government will also allocate about 890 houses built under the mass housing initiative to beneficiaries.

These houses are at Swakopmund (505), in Windhoek (362) and at Opuwo (24).

The president also promised to speed up the formalisation/upgrading of existing informal settlements countrywide by rolling out a flexible land tenure system.

He said the government will review the national housing policy and develop an urban land reform programme during 2021.

This programme will focus on addressing, among other things, the urban design concepts, minimum size of erven and mixed developments for more efficient land use.

Mathias said the commitments on housing set out in Harambee II were reasonable in a context of resources constraints and competing priorities.

She added that the targets on housing will also be complemented by initiatives set out in other pillars in the plan.

This includes an innovative platform between the public and the private sectors for an urban development fund to finance the delivery of serviced plots and housing units.

"The 20 000 housing units promised in the plan are the minimum that we can deliver with the resources available. But we prefer to underpromise and overdeliver," she said.

The promised plots and housing units will be delivered through collaboration between various local authorities, the GIPF, Shack Dwellers Federation and property developers, among other stakeholders.

Under the pillar of social progression, the government will explore mechanisms to determine and implement the national minimum wage, consolidate the social grant as well as the foodbank.

Under this pillar, the president also promised to construct 480 new classrooms in four years.

The government will also construct 1 075 ablution facilities annually and 4 300 in five years.

In addition, the government will construct 1 176 hostel blocks in five years as well as connect 50 schools to the main water pipeline annually and 225 in the duration of the plan.

ECONOMIC ADVANCEMENT

The president has set out three key goals and 16 activities under the economic advancement pillar in Harambee II which "will be executed to strike a balance between pursuing inclusive socio-economic growth and the requisite economic transformation".

One of the key promises is the creation of a sovereign wealth fund aimed at seeding funds from the sale of assets and from royalties collected from natural resources.

This promise was part of the recommendations by the high level panel on economic growth that was appointed to advise the government on turning around the country's sluggish economy.

Another key target under this plan is to review the existing allocation of fishing rights, quotas and mineral licences.

The government also commits to invest N$400 million through the project preparation fund as part of the HPP II economic recovery plan.

This investment will help unlock projects with a commercial value of about N$27,7 billion and a potential to create more than 42 000 jobs. This includes the construction of a new desalination plant in Erongo region to cater for the mining sector.

Economic presidential adviser James Nyupe said under the economic advancement pillar, the government will investigate the feasibility of green hydrogen and ammonia as a transformative strategic industry.

Nyupe said the government will also work hard to attract investors to Namibia's green economy.

He added that the plan will also ensure the government provides "sufficient quantities of water" to the mining industry.

In addition, the government has committed to update a fixed public asset register during the Harambee II period.

The president's plan also touched on the economic potential of agriculture through the privatisation of government green schemes and the introduction of privately funded projects to utilise the water in the Neckartal Dam.

On health matters, the president promised to improve public health infrastructure, modernise the central medical stores and achieve 100% broadband connections and usage at health facilities.

The government will also construct a 125-bed maternity ward, mothers' lodges and paediatric wards at Onandjokwe hospital, a neo-natal ward at Swakopmund district hospital, a health centre at Aussenkehr and a primary healthcare centre at Nkurenkuru.

The government will increase local electricity generation capacity from 624 MW to 879 MW by 2025, electrify 6 000 rural and 13 000 peri-urban households as well as 213 new schools.

Under effective governance, the president listed the tabling of seven bills in parliament as one of the key activities to be undertaken by the government.

These include the access to information bill, the land reform bill, the National equitable economic empowerment bill, the Namibia investment promotion bill, the national informal economy and entrepreneurship policy and attendant bill and the cybercrime as well as the data protection bills.

The president also committed to ensure financial and asset disclosure for public officials, achieve 100% updating of government websites and increase institutional transparency as well as support the reform of the public procurement system.

The plan will also ensure the transparency of political party financing and amend the law to enable this to happen.