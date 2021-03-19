Zimbabwe: Parly Launches Breastfeeding Facility for Sitting Legislators

The Parliament of Zimbabwe has launched a breastfeeding facility for lactating legislators to nurse their babies during sittings as a move to promote breastfeeding at work scheme for women.

The facility, a collaborative effort with a local non-governmental organization, the Zimbabwe Civil Society Organization Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance (ZCSOSUNA) is expected to bring efficiency to Parliament business as female parliamentarians and staff no longer need to leave the august House during sittings for their homes and hotels to breastfeed as the

Launching the facility, Senate President, Marble Chinomona commended ZCSOSUNA saying they had taken Parliament a step closer to its dream of a just and equal society for all.

"It is worth noting that this kind gesture could not have come at a more opportune time that this one when there have been increasing and critical conversations around neonatal and maternal health care across the world," said Chinomona.

According to UNICEF, breastfeeding is key to the comprehensive development of children as breast milk acts as a baby's first vaccine providing critical protection from diseases and even death.