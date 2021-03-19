Zimbabwe: Parly Launches Breastfeeding Facility for Sitting Legislators

Pixabay
(File photo).
19 March 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The Parliament of Zimbabwe has launched a breastfeeding facility for lactating legislators to nurse their babies during sittings as a move to promote breastfeeding at work scheme for women.

The facility, a collaborative effort with a local non-governmental organization, the Zimbabwe Civil Society Organization Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance (ZCSOSUNA) is expected to bring efficiency to Parliament business as female parliamentarians and staff no longer need to leave the august House during sittings for their homes and hotels to breastfeed as the

Launching the facility, Senate President, Marble Chinomona commended ZCSOSUNA saying they had taken Parliament a step closer to its dream of a just and equal society for all.

"It is worth noting that this kind gesture could not have come at a more opportune time that this one when there have been increasing and critical conversations around neonatal and maternal health care across the world," said Chinomona.

According to UNICEF, breastfeeding is key to the comprehensive development of children as breast milk acts as a baby's first vaccine providing critical protection from diseases and even death.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Botswana Begins Repatriating Mugabe-Era Refugees Back to Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.