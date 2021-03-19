Tunisia: Covid-19 - 27 Fatalities and 496 Infections Reported in 24h

19 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 27 COVID-19 fatalities and 496 infections out of 4,183 conducted screening tests, were reported on March 17, the Health Ministry said on Thursday evening in its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country.

The death toll soared to 8,490, while the number of infections hit 243,935, the ministry added.

Recoveries rose by 608, reaching 210,983.

1,038 patients are currently in public and private healthcare facilities, including 264 in intensive care units and 95 under ventilators, the ministry added.

