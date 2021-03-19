Malawi CSOs Asked to Work in Collaboration On GBV, Sexual Violence Cases

19 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chipambano Mbewe

The Centre for Human Rights Education,Advice and Assistance (CHREAA) has urged Civil Society Organisations (CSO) to work in a collaboration network all the time if they are to achieve and make Malawi a Gender Based Violence (GBV) and sexual violence cases free nation.

CHREAA executive director Victor Mhango made the call on Thursday during a long day training workshop with Blantyre based CSOs held at Golden Peacock Hotel which was aimed at brainstorming and encouraging each other on how they can work and share different approaches that can help to curb issues to do with GBV cases whose main victims are women and girls.

Mhango said GBV cases such as rape, defilement, incest just to mention a few are becoming rampart both in urban and rural areas because most of the human rights defendants organisations ignore working together with their fellows organisations.

"One thing that we wanted to emphasize in this training was to encourage the CSOs to realize the goodness of working in collaboration or hand in hand when dealing with cases to do with sexual offences because we have one common goal which is to promote and protect rights of the people despite belonging to different organisations.

"The other thing was to drill and empower Community Based Organisations (CBO) to take a leading role in conducting awareness meetings with members of the communities by encouraging them to report every gender based violence to police, CBOs, as well as One Stop Centre (OSC) because most of them rely on reporting GBV cases to their chiefs who normally protect the suspect because of corruption," said Mhango.

Queen Elibeth Central Hospital (QECh) Clinical Officer (for One Stop Centre (OSC) Mphatso Nawena said sexual offences are increasing in Blantyre because some people they don't report their cases to OSC to take action.

"It is very possible to end these challenges but that can only be achieved if CSOs are always on for front teaching and encouraging communities to be open and start reporting GBV cases to the right channels," said Nawena.

Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) champions Program Manager Emmanuel Namponya commended CHREAA for organising the training which he said was an eye opener in as far as working in collaboration as organisations is concerned.

"What we've learnt today will make our work to be smooth because finding solutions on issues of GBV will be easy and through unity I believe we can easily win this battle," said Namponya.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.