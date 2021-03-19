Malawi Govt Says Maize Exportation Will Not to Affect Food Security

19 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi government, through the Ministry of Trade, has defended its decision to export maize, claiming the move will not affect food security of the country.

Government has since started issuing maize export licences to allow the economy off-take excess stocks of maize from last year's harvest for export and to create storage for this year's harvest.

Secretary for Trade, Christina Zakeyo, claims that the exportation of maize will not affect the country's food situation, thanks to a projected bumper maize harvest for 2020/2021 farming season following the successful implementation of the Affordable Input Programme (AIP).

Zakeyo, therefore said the maize export licences will only be issued to exporters with proof of verifiable maize stocks from the previous agricultural season.

"The licences to be granted will have a validity of three months from the date of issue.

"The exporter will be required to undertake a commitment to inform the Ministry about the export proceeds received after 180 days from the date of export," said Zakeyo.

Under the Control of Goods Act of 2018, maize is a controlled commodity and the export of which requires a licence.

Traders intending to export maize will have to submit applications for the licence to the Ministry with the following supporting information--physical address of the business and warehouse where the maize is stocked; business registration certificate or certificate of incorporation; business residence pewrmit or permanent resident permit for non-Malawians; identification document and a letter of authority to export from the Ministry of Agriculture stating source of maize, quantity and destination country.

In February this year, Minister of Agriculture, Lobin Lowe disclosed that this year's maize harvest projection is at 4 million metric tones.

Lowe equally attributed this to AIP as well as good rains this country is receiving.

He also said government has already sourced 150 thousand metric tons of fertilizer for the next AIP. According to him, government wants to roll out the program for the 2021/22 farming season in good time.

Lowe claimed that currently the ministry is ironing out problems that affected the program in the 2020/2021 rainy season.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.