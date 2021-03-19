Uganda: DPP - Judges Agree With Kasango in Constitutional Petition 16 of 2016

Kampala, Uganda — "Even in death, Bob Kasango continues to set precedents. The Constitutional Court has agreed with him that appointment of a Judge/Judicial officer to perform executive functions such as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is unconstitutional. Bob Kasango v AG & Another (2021)," said a Kampala lawyer Silver Kayondo after today's ruling.

The DPP was at the time of the petition in 2016, leading prosecution of cases against Kasango.

Even in death, Bob Kasango continues to set precedents. The Constitutional Court has agreed with him that appointment of a Judge/Judicial officer to perform executive functions such as Director of Public Preosecutions (DPP) is unconstitutional.

Bob Kasango v AG & Another (2021)

-- Silver Kayondo (@SilverKayondo) March 19, 2021

READ THE FULL RULING HERE >>>>>> Constitutional Petition No.16 of 2016 Bob Kasango Vs Attorney General & DPP