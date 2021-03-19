Uganda: DPP - Judges Agree With Kasango in Constitutional Petition 16 of 2016

19 March 2021
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — "Even in death, Bob Kasango continues to set precedents. The Constitutional Court has agreed with him that appointment of a Judge/Judicial officer to perform executive functions such as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is unconstitutional. Bob Kasango v AG & Another (2021)," said a Kampala lawyer Silver Kayondo after today's ruling.

The DPP was at the time of the petition in 2016, leading prosecution of cases against Kasango.

Bob Kasango v AG & Another (2021)

READ THE FULL RULING HERE >>>>>> Constitutional Petition No.16 of 2016 Bob Kasango Vs Attorney General & DPP

