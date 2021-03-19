Mozambique: Covid-19 - Four Deaths, 255 New Cases and 987 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Thursday reported a further four deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 255 new cases - but in the same 24 hour period, 987 people made a full recovery from Covid-19.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest four victims were two men and two women, all Mozambican citizens, with ages ranging from 14 to 70. All four died in Maputo city. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 737.

Since the start of the pandemic, 459,580 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,459 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 464 were from Maputo city, 272 from Manica, 228 from Zambezia, 160 from Cabo Delgado, 96 from Sofala, 95 from Nampula, 60 from Tete, 58 from Maputo province, 22 from Inhambane and three from Niassa. No tests were reported from Gaza.

1,204 of the tests gave negative results, and 255 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 65,452.

The Thursday positivity rate (the proportion of people tested who are found to be carrying the virus) was 17.5 per cent. The positivity rates over the previous week were: Wednesday 15.1 per cent Tuesday 15.8 per cent Monday 14.9 per cent Sunday 14.7 per cent Saturday 14.8 per cent Friday 15.8 per cent

Hence the positivity rate is fluctuating in a fairly narrow band of between 14 and 18 per cent.

Of the new cases diagnosed on Thursday, 206 are Mozambican and 49 are known to be foreigners (the Ministry release did not give their nationalities). 150 are men or boys and 105 are women or girls, 12 are children under the age of 15, and 15 are over 65 years old. No age information was available for ten cases.

81 of the positive cases were from Maputo city, and 13 from Maputo province. So between them Maputo city and province accounted for 36.9 per cent of the new cases. There were also 45 cases from Zambezia, 37 from Nampula, 36 from Manica, 23 from Cabo Delgado, nine from Sofala, eight from Inhambane, and three from Tete.

In the same 24 hour period, 16 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (12 in Maputo, two in Zambezia, one in Matola and one in Tete), and 10 new cases were admitted (seven in Maputo, two in Zambezia and one in Inhambane).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards has now fallen to 155 (down from 165 on Wednesday). 101 patients (65.2 per cent) are in Maputo. There are also 15 patients in Matola, 13 in Sofala, 10 in Nampula, 10 in Zambezia, four in Inhambane, one in Tete, and one in Gaza. The Covid-19 isolation units in Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Manica remain empty.

The Ministry release also reported that a further 987 people were declared to have made a complete recovery from Covid-19 - 871 in Maputo city, 63 in Zambezia, 27 in Niassa and 26 in Inhambane. This brings the total number of recoveries to 52,362, which is 80.4 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has now fallen to 12,348 (down from 13,084 on Wednesday). The geographical distribution of these cases is as follows: Maputo city, 8,739 (70.8 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,820; Sofala, 484; Zambezia, 359; Nampula, 250; Niassa, 229; Inhambane, 210; Tete, 98; Cabo Delgado, 59; Gaza, 53; and Manica, 47.