Mozambique: Disturbances At Food Distribution in Palma

19 March 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Food distribution on Wednesday in the town of Palma, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, ended in gunshots when the defence and security forces tried to restore order to an unruly crowd, according to a report in Friday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

Palma has been running short of food because the roads to the town have effectively been cut by terrorist activity. Some foodstuffs and other essential supplies have reached Palma by boat from the provincial capital, Pemba.

According to "Mediafax", townspeople suspected that the food distribution was shrouded in corruption. They made their discontent known on Monday, and on Wednesday a group invaded the distribution site, obliging the defence forces to fire into the air.

Members of the crowd claim that the Palma local authorities are ignoring the tickets distributed on Tuesday, which should grant ticket-holders a place in the queue. But they say that members of the families of local officials jumped the queue as did people prepared to pay bribes to move to the front.

The Wednesday disturbances began at about 09.00 and continued to about 13.00, when the distribution was interrupted and everybody was told to come back the following day.

Meanwhile, the defence forces have returned three girls, rescued from the terrorist gangs, to their families in Palma and in Macomia district. According to the local authorities, one of the girls was kidnapped last November, from Olombe village, in Palma, while the other two were abducted from the Mucojo administrative post, in Macomia, on 21 January.

The girls said that, in addition to physical and sexual assaults, they were obliged to carry our domestic tasks such as cooking for the terrorists. It was while they were about these chores that they took the opportunity to escape.

For the Palma district police commander, Arquimedes Dimas, the return of the girls provides hope for many other parents whose children have been kidnapped.

"Mediafax" also reported that four men, believed to be members of the terrorist group that has attacked villages in Nangade district in recent days, have been found dead after apparently committing suicide by hanging.

The suggestion is that they preferred to take their own lives rather than surrender to the authorities.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.