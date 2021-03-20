Africa: Continent Nears 5.6 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations

Photo : NIH
(file photo).
20 March 2021
allAfrica.com

As of March 20, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,086,994 while over 5,599,955 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 109,489 and  3,668,141 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -  1,535,423 - and  52,035 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 491,019 ), Tunisia ( 244,776 ), Egypt ( 194,127 ), Ethiopia ( 183,863 ), and Nigeria ( 161,539 ).

For the latest totals, see the  AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Fake Vaccines Next Obstacle in Africa's Fight Against Covid-19?
Kenya Hospitals Run Out of ICU Beds as Covid-19 Impact Hits Hard
Whose Mental Health Suffered the Most During Covid-19 Lockdown?
Mauritius Boosts Lockdown Measures to Combat Covid-19 Spread
Ivermectin Study Boosts South African Regulator's Court Defence
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.