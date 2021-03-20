Nigeria: Promoting Nigerian Food Culture Is Collective Responsibility, Says Runsewe

Google
Jollof rice (file photo).
20 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said the promotion of Nigerian food culture was a collective responsibility as it encourages healthy living, create employment opportunities for our teeming unemployed youths and open up business opportunities at the micro and macro levels.

Runsewe, who disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja, said the media parley was intended to draw attention of Nigerians to the need to patronise made-in-Nigeria food, promote the Nigerian food culture and discourage the consumption of foreign foods most of which he said were preserved with chemicals that had long time negative effects on our human body.

He added that all nations of the world were devising various strategies of mitigating the effects of COVID-19, noting that the promotion of the consumption of our brand of our food, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic would be minimised.

According to Runsewe, "Nigerian foods are not only natural and rich in nutrients, most of our foods are medicinal and can help to build the body and boost our immunity system."

The NCAC boss said that the Nigerian food basket had the capacity to create 2,000 direct and 2,500 indirect jobs in a short term and over 5 million jobs in the long run if sustained.

He urged all Nigerians to promote and patronise Nigerian cultural products as that will help to reduce the level of unemployment and also empower our people economically.

The Executive Chairman, Business Visa Limited, Alhaji Sani Garba, in his contribution stated that Business Visa was a non-governmental organisation putting together a platform where all the small scale entrepreneurs, especially women and youths could come together and express themselves in terms of availing themselves of business opportunities available to them and come together to harness such opportunities and proffer solutions to their problems.

He pleaded with the federal government to create an enabling environment for small scale entrepreneurs, especially the ones in agro businesses to market their finished products.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.