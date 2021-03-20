Tanzania Is in Safe Hands, Says Former President Kikwete

Dar es Salaam — Retired President Jakaya Kikwete has said he is confident the country is in safe hands because the newly sworn in President Samia Suluhu Hassan knows what has happened, what needs to be done and what was planned for the next five years.

Kikwete, who was president from 2005 to 2015, stated this on Friday, March 19, 2021 in a post he posted on his Twitter page, explaining how he found it difficult to write but urging Tanzanians to give Samia cooperation.

"Tanzanians we condole together in the face of this great tragedy that has befallen us. Our dear President Magufuli has left us unexpectedly. I never saw this coming. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli has left us at a time when his leadership was in great demand. We needed him to complete what he started and to do the many good things he had planned to do for our country and us the citizens, "said Kikwete.

In his statement, Kikwete said many wished for Magufuli to continue as president for many years to come but you cannot change God's Will.

"Our responsibility is to pray to the Lord to give him rest. We will always remember Magufuli for the many good things he did for our country. Indeed, Tanzania has lost a patriotic leader who is sincere, courageous, smart and focused,"he said.

In his message, Kikwete expressed hope for Samia because she has been vice president alongside Magufuli until his last day.