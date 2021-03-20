Tanzania: Out Pouring Grief As Tanzanians Start Paying Last Respect to Magufuli

20 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — There was outpouring grief this morning at St Peter Catholic church, Oyesterbay Dar es Salaam as the body of President John Magufuli was brought for a requiem mass.

Magufuli's body was taken from Lugalo Hospital to the church where many people appeared weeped and others could not control emotions by mourned loudly.

Thousands of Tanzanians lined up the Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road and the Rashi Kawawa Road to witness the motorcade carrying the fallen President's casket as it drove to the Uhuru Stadium.

Many waved tree branches calling out the name of the late President; others held flowers whereas at around Kigogo women lay their kangas on the road as symbol of respect.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Condolences Pour In After Death of Tanzanian President Magufuli

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.