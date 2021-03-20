Tanzania: All Eyes On Who Will Be Next Vice President of Tanzania

20 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — All eyes are now on who will be the next Vice President of Tanzania as Samia Suluhu Hassan, who held the position in the last five years, was sworn in as President. The 61-year old replaced John Magufuli, who died on Wednesday following 'heart complications.'

According to Article 37(5) of the 1977 Union Constitution, Samia Suluhu Hassan is supposed to propose the name of the person who shall be Vice President after consultations with the ruling party CCM.

Such an appointment will be confirmed by the National Assembly by votes of not less than 50 percent of all the Members of Parliament. CCM's Ideology and Publicity secretary Humphrey Polepole said on Thursday that the party's Central Committee will hold a special meeting in Dar es Salaam today.

But he did not reveal the agenda.

Names started circulating on this, including Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, former cabinet minister January Makamba, Foreign Affairs minister Palamagamba Kabudi, Lands minister William Lukuvi and former minister Emmanuel Nchimbi who is now ambassador to Brazil.

However, political analysts could not identify one possible candidate for VP. They instead pointed out some of the qualities for the upcoming Vice President. University of Dar es Salaam's Muhidini Shangwe said the incoming Vice President must have reconciliation motives to bring unity within CCM.

