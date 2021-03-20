Tanzania: President Kenyatta Commits to Support Tanzania's New Leader in Embassy Visit

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday conveyed a message of condolence to Tanzania during a visit to the country's High Commission in Muthaiga, Nairobi, following the demise of the country's leader.

The President who was accompanied by speakers of the bicameral parliament and the Acting Chief Justice pledged to support newly installed President Samia Suluhu to carry on with the vision and aspirations of late President John Pombe Magufuli.

Speakers Justin Muturi, Ken Lusaka and Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu wished the people of Tanzania fortitude at to overcome the sorrow.

Magufuli passed away on Wednesday after a brief stay in hospital according to an announcement made by Suluhu on Thursday.

A series of public viewing events have been lined up in the coming week ahead of a State Funeral on Friday.

Top government officials and diplomatic corps in Tanzania were expected to pay their respects to Magufuli at the onset of a series of planned public viewing events on Saturday.

The leaders were scheduled to view late President Magufuli's body at the Uhuru Sports Complex in Dar es Salaam.

Earlier in the day, a military funeral procession departed the State House in Dar es Salaam for a funeral mass at St Peter's Catholic Church in Oysterbay.

The mass was attended by Magufuli's widow Janet, his children and a host of government officials.

Tanzanians living in Dar es Salaam will have an opportunity to bid Magufuli farewell on Sunday before his body is airlifted to Dodoma for members of the public there to bid him farewell on Monday.

Those in Zanzibar and Mwanza will pay their respects on Tuesday and Wednesday after which the late President's body will be flown to his home town Chato where residents will bid him farewell on Thursday.

Magufuli will be laid to rest on Friday in line with the country's military traditions.