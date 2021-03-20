Tanzania: President Samia Hassan Leads Thousands to Pay Their Last Respects to Magufuli

Dar es Salaam — The President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan has on March 20, led various leaders in paying their last respects to the fifth President of the United Republic of Tanzania, John Magufuli.

After President Samia paid tribute to Dr Magufuli whom she worked with as his deputy for more than five years, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa followed before many leaders including Chief Secretary Dr Bashiru Ali.

Other high profile mourners also included Mama Maria Nyerere widow of first President of Tanzania, former Prime Minister John Malecela and many others.

Shortly after top leaders including the heads of defense and security groups paid their respects, they were joined by thousands of mourners who will continue paying their last respects until tomorrow.

President died on Wednesday March 17 at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was receiving treatment since March 14 when he was admitted there.