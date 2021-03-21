Africa: The World's Last Rhinos Are in Bad Trouble - Here's Why

analysis

Saving rhinos Part 1: The crisis. As anti-poaching costs soar, protecting rhinos has become a costly liability. Debates on what to do about it have become a war zone, and the biggest losers are the rhinos themselves.

In the Kruger National Park, the heartland of state-owned rhinos, numbers have dropped by about 63% over 10 years, despite anti-poaching expenditure in the hundreds of millions of rand.

Private owners now own more than half of the rhinos in South Africa, but have had to ramp up their already expensive security costs to counter increased levels of poaching.

So, for many private owners, rhinos have become too costly and too stressful to keep and they could end up ditching them.

Caught between a rock and a hard place, rhinos have become a liability, their horns an Asian commodity. This could spell the beginning of the end for this ancient species in the wild.

Anticipating trouble?

"Baby coming in! Mother poached. Manyeleti Reserve."

Sanctuary staff scramble like a fighter squadron. Manyeleti is a killing field. Rhinos there know they're in the danger zone. They scan, anticipating trouble, jumpy, ears twitching, standing rump to rump...