Kenya: Kagwe Defends Decision to Offer Free Covid Jabs to Diplomats in Kenya

Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (file photo).
21 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Sunday denied reports that the vaccines targeting frontline workers were being abused after the government offered free COVID-19 jabs to all diplomats resident in the country, including thousands of United Nations staff.

Kagwe said Kenyans in priority categories were still being vaccinated but the decision was in keeping with Kenya's responsibilities as home to a large diplomatic community.

"I wish to clarify that the vaccination plan remains intact and targets all persons resident in Kenya including those serving in the diplomatic corps."

He added: "All who qualify for vaccination in the ongoing first phase are therefore encouraged to turn up for vaccination in designated vaccination in designated facilities across the country."

The Kenya Medical Association and the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union had expressed outrage over the decision as they urged the government to focus on getting the priority population vaccinated and achieving vaccine acceptancy before opening up to diplomats.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau had on Friday explained that the shots being offered had been supplied via the World Health Organization co-led COVAX vaccine access scheme.

He said the vaccination exercise would begin on March 23 and only accredited diplomats and their families were eligible.

COVAX was set up to ensure vaccines were available to high risk and vulnerable people, as well as frontline health workers, in countries unable to buy shots on the highly competitive international market.

Kenya has so far received just over 1.02 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine via COVAX and a 100,000 shot donation from the Indian government.

Just over 28,000 health workers, teachers and security personnel had received their first shots as of March 20, according to data by the Ministry of Health.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.