Zimbabwe: NAMA Legends Edition Ready to Go Live

When the Covid-19 pandemic came, altering lives globally for most of last year, changes had to be made to arts events as we knew them and the annual National Arts Merit Awards (Namas) were not spared.

But, while other events caved in and postponed events indefinitely, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) in partnership with Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) will be bringing a special edition of the premier arts awards this Saturday.

"The special edition will be celebrating and honouring 40 Legends that have made us laugh, cry and love since 1980," read a statement from the organisers.

"It's an art-filled 40th anniversary celebration for Zimbabwe, while we commemorate 35 years of the existence of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe."

In accordance with Covid-19 protocols banning gatherings, #Namalegends will be broadcast live on ZBC TV, ZTN, Zimcelebs and Nama Facebook pages, and NAMAtv Youtube Page, starting at 2100hrs on the day.

"Rehearsals have been going on well, we continue to dot the 'i's and cross the 't's in order to deliver a smooth show," said JCMC boss Napoleon Nyanhi.

Arts lovers will be treated to performances by DJ Tamuka, Busi Ncube, Nutty O, Tamy Moyo, Poptain, Sylent Nqo, Mzoe 7, Anita Jackson, Jose Sax, Tariro neGitare, Ex q as well as some surprise acts.

The awards that will spark reminiscence of yesteryear greats are being sponsored by Old Mutual. Cimas and NMB Bank Zimbabwe.

JCMC communications officer Panashe Nyakawa said the support from stakeholders had been tremendous.

"We are almost ready to give Zimbabwe an unforgettable show that will display the immense talent the country possesses yet also celebrating the brilliance of the past," said Nyakawa.