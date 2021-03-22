Zimbabwe: Ray Vines Dares Zim's 'Under-Achieving' Artistes

Local comedian Ray Vines, born Melusi Chiripowako, says he is better placed to lecture fellow compatriots in the arts sector about running a successful brand as he is doing better than them.

Vines, who broke into fame a few years ago owing to witty video skits about trendy topics in the country, has since diversified into fashion, music and film.

In an interview with Standard Style, the lanky comedian explained his ironic declaration not to take advice from other people yet he is fond of giving it.

"I do not take advice from local artistes because I do not envy or get inspired by any of their work or achievements so far. Instead I think I am better placed to give them advice given my track record," he said.

"I can only get advice from people like Cassper Nyovest and AKA (both South African rappers) whom I feel are more successful than all these local ones."

Of late he has riled sections of social media for calling out a number of artistes and celebrities, with Winky D being the latest target this past week accusing him of "sabotaging younger artistes by creating a monopoly".

According to the Mukukuzvi brand boss, the MuGarden hit chanter's strategy of creating a silo around his winning formulas in the music industry is a shameful disservice to the younger generation.

"I love Winky D, but I disagree with his ways because he has created a monopoly and it is as if he is stopping us from progressing just because he wants to stay on top alone," said Vines.

"Winky D must associate with younger artistes and quit being a private person because at the moment he does not connect with any of us, unlike me. If you go on my pages you will see where I came from and younger artistes are using that to further their own careers."

Despite his bullish behaviour earning him love and hate in equal measure, Ray Vines is unfazed as he claims to be "real" and taking no prisoners in the process

"What I know is that I have a special gift and someone can say they hate me today but love my art tomorrow. Plus I also feel that people look at one side of what I say, but I do what I want and will not be stopped by anything," he declares.

"People are people so what they say will not stop me because I am real and will always be."

The Midlands State University computer science student, who envisions his Mukukuzvi clothing brand reaching Kanye West's Yeezy label level in future, said he is expanding into the movie industry.

"I want to create an average of three movies per month because I have realised that we have not been doing enough on that front as a nation. Through my brand we can restructure the entertainment system," he said, adding that he is investing into supporting a system where artistes get paid for their work.

"We want to create a system with diverse forms of art and also cut out piracy to ensure that our artistes earn significantly from their work."

