Nigeria: 26.5 Million Nigerian Children Don't Have Enough Water - UNICEF

Pixabay
21 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Kano — The United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF says no fewer than 26.5 million Nigerian Children do not have enough water to meet their daily needs and are experiencing high or extremely high water vulnerability.

The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, made this known while commemorating the World Water Day in the country.

Hawkins in a statement issued to newsmen through his Communication Officer (Advocacy, Media & Ext. Relations), Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe, said the figure represents 29 per cent and nearly one third of Nigerian children.

READ ALSOTrump plans social media return with own platform, adviser tells Fox News

He further said Nigeria is one out of the 37 hotspot countries where children were faced especially dire circumstances.

According to him, "As the world commemorates World Water Day, globally, more than 1.42 billion people - including 450 million children - are living in areas of high or extremely high water vulnerability, according to new analysis released by UNICEF. This means that 1 in 5 children worldwide does not have enough water to meet their everyday needs.

"The figures in Nigeria are particularly worrying, with 26.5 million Nigerian children experiencing high or extremely high water vulnerability - or 29 per cent of Nigerian children.

"The analysis, part of the Water Security for All initiative, identifies areas where physical water scarcity risks overlap with poor water service levels. Communities living in these areas depend on surface water, unimproved sources of water, or water that can take more than 30 minutes to collect.

"The world's water crisis is not coming - it is here, and children are its biggest victims. When wells dry up, children are the ones missing school to fetch water. When droughts diminish food supplies, children suffer from malnutrition and stunting. When floods hit, children fall ill from waterborne illnesses. And when water is not available in Nigerian communities, children cannot wash their hands to fight off diseases," Hawkins said.

He added that, "The UNICEF data show that children in more than 80 countries live in areas with high or extremely high water vulnerability. Eastern and Southern Africa has the highest proportion of children living in such areas, with more than half of children - 58 per cent - facing difficulty accessing sufficient water every day. It is followed by West and Central Africa (31 per cent), South Asia (25 per cent), and the Middle East (23 per cent). South Asia is home to the largest number of children living in areas of high or extremely high water vulnerability - more than 155 million children.

"Children in 37 'hotspot' countries face especially dire circumstances, in terms of absolute numbers, the proportions of children affected, and where global resources, support and urgent action must be mobilized. This list includes Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Haiti, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sudan, Tanzania and Yemen," the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria said.

Hawkins further said, "Last year, the Nigerian Government and UNICEF released a WASH NORM study which showed that while there has been some progress, thanks to efforts by the Ministry of Water Resources and its partners to strengthen the sector's planning and monitoring - there is still much more work to be done in the country to ensure that all Nigerians have access to adequate and quality water and hygiene services.

"Sustainable and equitable access to safe drinking water remains a challenge in Nigeria, with over 86 per cent of Nigerians lacking access to a safely managed drinking water source. The problem is compounded by poor drinking water quality and lack of equity in access.

"Although about 70 per cent of Nigerians are reported to have access to a basic water services, more than half of these water sources are contaminated. And although 73 per cent of the country's population have access to a water source, only nine litres of water on average is available to a Nigerian daily.

"At the current rate, the country will miss the SDG targets on people's access to water, unless there is a strong commitment and appropriate action taken by all stakeholders.

"We have to act now both to address the water crisis in Nigeria to prevent it from getting worse and if we want to meet the SDGs. We can only achieve water security for every Nigerian - including the Nigerian child - through innovation, investment and collaboration, and by ensuring services are sustainable and well-managed. We must act - for the sake of our children and our planet," Hawkins however stated.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.