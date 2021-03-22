Nigeria: Pete Edochie Has Stirred Up a Hornet's Nest

21 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

This Nollywood legend has stirred up a hornets' nest. He said women who suspect that their spouses are going to cheat should put condoms in their bags. Mbok, they have abused the baba tire on social media. For me, what I have come to realise is the fact that our people, especially our women, don't like being practical.

They will go and hide under some funny belief and be waiting for utopia. So you will sit down there at 45 with seven children with a flat chest, and then you see your man, pumping iron, wearing a suit and telling you he is going for a meeting during the lockdown, and you believe and be saying have a wonderful meeting.

I wish you well. What we should be asking Okonkwo cum Agony Uncle is: what advice will he give his young wife, who he suspects is jacking his driver or gym instructor when his willie is no longer as firm as it used to be, and you will see that his scatter bear-bear fall from his face? So instead of going up in arms and abusing the old uncle up and down, ask him the question.

If Duchess put a condom in my bag, I will be very stupid to use it o. She would have put devil beans inside the thing so that by the time I put the thing on, my big willie- you heard what I said, willie will go up in flames o. That advice uncle cannot work o.

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

