Nigeria Schools Reopen Amid Muslim Headgear Storm

Arne Hoel / The World Bank
21 March 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja, Nigeria — A STATE in western Nigeria has reopened ten schools that were recently closed during a deadlock over the hijab, a religious veil worn by Muslim females.

The Kwara State government has reopened the schools, which were founded by Christian missionaries.

There is a deadlock over the hijab.

Muslim leaders had insisted that students should be allowed to use the head covering in accordance with the Constitution but their Christian counterparts said such negates the heritage of the missions.

Mary Kemi Adeosun, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development confirmed the schools opened on Wednesday (today).

"The government is convinced that its policy to allow _willing_ Muslim schoolgirls to wear their hijaab in public schools will lead to sustainable peace and communal harmony anchored on mutual respect and understanding."

Adeosun said the administration of Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman commended the Christian and Muslim leaders for their efforts to build peace within their respective communities in the past weeks.

The government urged employees such as school principals and teachers in the affected schools to uphold school children's rights.

"There will be zero tolerance for violations of anyone's fundamental human rights under their watch," Adeosun said.

Africa's most populous country with over 200 million people, Nigeria is equally divided between Christians and Muslims.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.