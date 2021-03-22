Nigeria Drops in UN-Backed World Happiness Ranking

21 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria has been ranked as the 116th happiest country in the world in the latest happiness ranking, which is lower than its position last year.

The United Nations-sponsored 2021 World Happiness Report ranked Finland as the happiest country in the world, followed by Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, and the Netherlands.

The countries regarded as the most unhappy in the world were Afghanistan, followed by Lesotho, Botswana, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe.

The top 10 countries are in the EU, except New Zealand that took the ninth position. The United States ranked 19th while Mauritius was ranked as the happiest African nation at 50th position.

Data from analytics researcher Gallup asked people in 149 countries to rate their own happiness. Measures including social support, personal freedom, gross domestic product (GDP), and levels of corruption were also factored in.

The 2021 report focused on the effects of COVID-19 and how people all over the world fared.

