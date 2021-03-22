Nigeria: Davido Speaks On New Role in Hollywood Movie

20 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

DMW boss and Nigerian music star, Davido Adeleke, has revealed he will feature in another Hollywood movie after appearing in "Coming 2 America".

In a recent interview, Davido revealed he would be featured in another Hollywood movie from the director of the blockbuster movie "Blood Diamonds", this is as a result of his appearance in "Coming 2 America".

He said, "I got another movie with the dude that shot 'Blood Diamonds'. I played a taxi driver," he stated.

The artiste who recently showered encomiums on Burnaboy and Wizkid said he's very excited for the opportunity given to him.

Confirming the development, Chief Ebuka posted on twitter that "Davido to star on another Hollywood movie from the same director of the multi-award winning movie "Blood Diamonds."

It seems the DMW boss is enjoying his roles in movies now than looking for controversies.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.