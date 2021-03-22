Nigeria: Davido to Feature As Taxi Driver in Hollywood Movie

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is set to feature in another Hollywood movie following his role in "Coming 2 America."

The award-winning singer disclosed this when he appeared on a recent edition of the Ionwannatalk podcast.

Speaking during the show, the 28-year-old revealed that he would feature in the movie as taxi driver.

He also revealed that he has recorded two studio albums, explaining that he is only waiting for the right time to put them out.

Davido was in the news recently after his appearance at the premiere of "Coming 2 America" where he appeared and performed one of his popular songs "Assurance"

The forthcoming movie is said to be directed by Edward Zick who has produced several popular films such as "Blood Diamond" and "Glory."