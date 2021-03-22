Nigeria: Teni Reveals 17-Track Debut Album

Nigeria sonorous singer and Dr Dolor Entertainment songstress, Teni, after a long wait and cry from fans has finally released her much anticipated debut album "Wondaland."

With the release of tracks like "Jo" and her collaboration with Davido "For You", she finally unveils the complete body of the work.

The new album boast of 17 interesting tracks and a single collabo (the previously released "For You" which features Nigerian international superstar, Davido.)

This album is sure to go platinum as the songstress has paid her dues since coming into the music scene.