Nigeria: Teni Reveals 17-Track Debut Album

21 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria sonorous singer and Dr Dolor Entertainment songstress, Teni, after a long wait and cry from fans has finally released her much anticipated debut album "Wondaland."

With the release of tracks like "Jo" and her collaboration with Davido "For You", she finally unveils the complete body of the work.

The new album boast of 17 interesting tracks and a single collabo (the previously released "For You" which features Nigerian international superstar, Davido.)

This album is sure to go platinum as the songstress has paid her dues since coming into the music scene.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.