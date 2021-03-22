Kenya: How Covid-19 Pushed More Nairobians to Gated Communities

opinion

The Covid-19 pandemic seems to be pushing more Nairobians to gated estates. They are escaping densely populated zones where chances of infection are high. They also want to enjoy privacy, protection and prestige.

A gated community is a form of residential estate with controlled access for pedestrians, bicycles and automobiles. They are synonymous with high perimeter walls and security gates.

But this form of living is now found in almost all cadres of residential areas, from low income areas to the very posh estates of the city and its outskirts, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"You can easily catch the virus from a crowded neighbourhood. I had to shift from Kawangware to a gated plot in Uthiru. I pay more. There is minimal physical interaction," said Anthony Muchiri, a father of three.

The Nation has learnt that Nairobi residents have in the past one year moved to more closed estates to keep their families away from the virus.

The trend has come handy for real estate investors who have realised clients too, no longer just buy a home but a lifestyle, which gated communities provide.

Lower prices

Knight Frank in its latest wealth report, for instance, reckons that the need for privacy, more outdoor space and relatively lower prices has made Tigoni in Kiambu and Miotoni in Karen more attractive, among Kenya's super-rich.

Traditionally high-end addresses like Kileleshwa, Kitisuru and Runda in Nairobi are becoming less attractive over congestion fears.

Knight Frank says purchasing decisions are driven mainly by the rich who have been set free from working in offices as working from home takes root.

"Despite the turmoil, new opportunities are emerging as the way we live, work, exercise and interact is changing. Travel restrictions may be clipping the wings of prime buyers but with fewer people tethered to an office, this is likely to change with knock-on effects for second-home markets and investors globally," the report notes.

Multinational property company Purple Dot International, which owns Marigold Residency Townhouses in Nairobi's Lang'ata says Covid-19 has been a necessary evil for realtors, as clients ask for quality and more amenities in gated living zones.

Jiten Kerai, General Manager of Purple Dot International says real estate investments in gated communities have become an even more attractive sector as the country seeks to jumpstart an economy crippled by the pandemic.

"We have continued offering quality living spaces with attractive returns, and Marigold will be no different. I want to assure our investors of our commitment to offering the best, as delivered in our previous projects including Serene Park near Machakos and the ongoing Elina Residences in Kileleshwa," he said.

Mr Jaspal Singh, the project architect, said clients have been asking for townhouses designed with a unique identity element coupled with fast internet for home working, and offered just that.

"They want modern houses with a touch of fine interior art and defining colour permutations that give them a sense of being at a different corner from different angles. They also want to do so much online, so you have to install fast fixed internet," he said.

He adds that the pandemic has given home owners time to research on the best house designs, greatly influencing their preferences.

The location of Marigold gives clients the value of easy accessibility to a large concentration of international schools, several leisure and recreational sites such as Galleria Mall and proximity to the iconic Nairobi National Park.

The development that sits on a 3-acre parcel of land will comprise of 42 four-bedroom units, of 2,650 square feet each selling at Sh31 million.

"Marigold offers a great opportunity for homeowners looking for a serene, luxurious and quality place to live with their families while delivering attractive returns to investors."

Mr Kerai adds that the development comprises expansive gardens, swimming pool and kids play area, exclusive clubhouse, steam room and gym with heightened security features such as a perimeter wall, 24 hour security, electric fence and CCTV surveillance.

Dr Shrinkant Panchal who has bought a house at Marigold Residency says the project is cost effective and the construction design lives up to future standards.

"It is more comfortable to live here because of the quality of design and enhanced security."

With the trend towards modern property on the rise, Jonathan Jackson, the chairman of Lordship Africa believes that in two years' time, Kenya will become the country with the tallest high-end residential skyscraper in Africa.

However, he acknowledges that the property bubble that burst in early 2019, as supply outweighed demand, has had an impact on prices.

"There is no doubt that the bubble bust - for the middle and upper market - around the start of 2019. In places like Kilimani and Westlands rent has halved in the last 12 months," Mr Jackson says.

3,988 transfers

Data from the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning shows that land transfers decreased by almost half in 2020 as compared to a similar period in 2019. There were 3,988 transfers in 2020 compared to 6,162 the previous year.

The land transfers were lowest in March when the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country.

However, land transfers, leases and subleases increased significantly in August 2020, depicting an industry that has remained resilient to the shockwaves of the pandemic.