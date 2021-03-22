Kenya: National Volleyball Player Rejoins Finish Club

National men's volleyball team left attacker Michael Chemos will rejoin Finland side Raision Loimu after securing a six month contract.

Raision plays in the 10-team Finland Volleyball League and it's best performance was in 2010 where they finished third.

Chemos, who plays for Kenya Prisons, featured for the Raision in 2016 and will be joining a familiar side.

The left attacker is fresh from playing with Israel side Kfar Saba. Chemos said many players turning professional is the only way the national team standards will rise.

"I'm happy that they reconsidered my services and that shows my performance was impressive. It's a good side that promotes players growth and I look forward to the league that is scheduled to start in October," said Chemos, who can also play as a right attacker.

"I will however join the team for pre-season training after African Clubs Championship in Tunisia next month. I want to help my mother club to improve on the 2019 performance where we failed to go past knockout stage in Egypt," he added.

Asked about the Prisons performance in the ongoing Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League, the 30 year-old said he looks forward to a better run.

Prisons finished third behind Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and champions General Service Unit (GSU) in the 2019 season.

"If the current results are anything to go by, then we have what it takes to challenge for the title, but for now, we first want to ensure we qualify for the play-offs," said Chemos, who has also played for Riento club in Finland in 2015.

Prisons are placed second with 17 points from seven matches behind league leaders KPA, who have 19 points from seven matches.