Kenya: Troubled Gor Mahia Face Bidco United at Kasarani

Gor Mahia's new captain Harun Shakava has rallied his teammates to bag maximum points as they play newbies Bidco United on Monday at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Annex.

Shakava was on Friday named Gor Mahia captain taking over from Kenyan international Kenneth Muguna, who was relieved of the arm band by Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.

Coincidentally, it was Muguna who took over the reigns as K'Ogalo captain in 2019 after Shakava, who has won four league titles, joined Zambian Super League side Nkana.

Gor's tie against a high-flying Bidco comes just two weeks after a shock loss to 10-man Posta Rangers at the same venue. The result drew the wrath of club fans and advanced claims of match-fixing, whose investigations are still ongoing.

"We have trained well and are ready to bounce back. This is a tough match and as a player I will always comment after the game because that is when the results are out. However, I urge my teammates to fight because we are determined to open a new chapter and start getting good results," Shakava told Nation Sport Sunday.

He added that every player is focused on seeing a turnaround in the team's results on the pitch instead of paying attention to the off pitch issues that have rocked the club in the recent past.

On Friday, Gor Mahia's goalkeeper trainer Willis 'Awilo' Ochieng' resigned from his role citing lack of payment for the past 14 months and dismissed claims that investigations in match fixing played a role in his exit.

Bidco, who are in their maiden season in the top league, have not lost any match in the past five games. Their last loss was a 2-0 defeat to Kakamega Homeboyz on January 24.

One of their most notable wins since then was 2-1 triumph over league leaders Tusker on February 27. Bidco coach Anthony Akhulia was also adamant to comment much on the match only stating that they are well prepared to fight on the pitch and bag the maximum points.

"It is not my culture to comment on a match before it is played. However just like in the past games, we have prepared and will go for a win. Every coach goes to any match targeting a win regardless of the magnitude it holds," said Akhulia.

Gor have so far lost five matches this season and sit in an unusual ninth position on 19 points after 13 games, while Bidco are seventh on 21 points from 15 ties.