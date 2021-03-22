Kenya: Zoo, KCB Share Spolils at Utalii Grounds

Bottom-placed Zoo FC Sunday held KCB to a 1-1 draw in a tough Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Utalii College grounds in Nairobi.

Zoo's Castro Likhanga scored in the 61st minute to cancel out Derrick Otanga's 50th minute strike.

The draw denied second-placed KCB a chance to cut Tusker's lead to four points.

The Bankers, who have played 15 matches and have a game in hand, are now on 30 points while the Kericho-based side, who have played 14 matches remain bottom with eight points.

Heading into the match, KCB got a boost by the return of Michael Mutinda. The midfield maestro had picked a knee injury while turning out for the national team during their friendly matches against South Sudan and Tanzania in Nairobi last week.

Looking to capitalise on the advantage that presented itself after leaders Tusker were held 2-2 by Nairobi City Stars on Saturday at the same venue, KCB started strong, attacking in the first minute through David Ambulu, who forced Zoo's goalkeeper Vincent Misikhu to save from a free-kick.

Zoo responded immediately, but Collins Odhiambo wasted the glorious chance after he fumbled while attempting to control Mathew Tayo's cross.

Odhiambo would have made amends in the ninth minute, but KCB's goalkeeper Gabriel Andika blocked his powerful drive from the left.

As the game progressed, the hosts looked more dangerous and in the 15th minute, they missed two successive attempts.

Ambulu sent into the box a dangerous crosss from a free- kick, but Bethuel Achola failed to tap in, before Henry Onyango headed wide from the goalmouth.

The bankers were not lucky again in the 19th minute after captain Simon Munala's cross to an on rushing Derrick Otanga was timely cleared by the visitor's defence inside the box.

Zoo were forced to make a change at the stroke of halftime after Odhiambo picked an injury.

He was replaced by Danson Kiprono who almost gave the visitors the lead with a curve from the left.

Otanga gave KCB the lead in the 50th minute with the first chance of the second half. And he had Reagan Otieno to thank for the goal as he did the donkey work by beating several legs from the corner area into the box.

Zoo had a chance to draw level four minutes later, but Mathews Tayo was not clinical with his free-kick strike.

KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno then made a triple change in the 57th minute with David Simiyu, Curtis Wekesa and Thomas Harun replacing Onyango, Munala and Otanga respectively.

Zoo coach Herman Iswekha also brought in Geodffrey Gichana for Summy Ggolola.

Castro Likhanga returned KCB to the drawing board when he levelled for Zoo in the 61st minute with a header to the unguarded right side of the goal post.

Kiprono would have fired the visitors ahead in the 74th minute, but his curve from outside the box went wide.

The visitors still had plenty of work to do to in the remaining minutes secure a point against the hosts.