Kenyans to Start Using Huduma Namba Instead of IDs By December

21 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Wachira Mwangi

You will stop using your national identification card by the end of this year, government Spokesperson Col Cyrus Oguna has said.

Instead, Kenyans will be required by law to use their new Huduma Namba cards in accessing or applying for jobs among other services.

Huduma Namba is a system that seeks to register all Kenyans under a new database.

Also referred to as the National Integrated Identity Management System, the Huduma Namba was introduced in 2019 and was billed as the single source of personal identification for Kenyans.

Speaking in Mombasa County on Saturday, Mr Oguna said at least 37 million Kenyans had been registered by the time the Sh9.6 billion exercise closed in May last year and are now waiting to receive their cards.

Smart phones

He noted that between now and December 31, Kenyans will start receiving short messages informing them of where they would like to have their cards delivered.

"By the end of this year we hope that all the 37 million Kenyans will have received their Huduma Namba cards as we phase out the national identification cards," Mr Oguna stated.

The spokesman urged Kenyans to respond to the messages once they receive or else they will be forced to go and pick the cards where they first registered for the Huduma Namba.

So far, 4.5 million messages have been sent to Kenyans, with only 2, 000 people having responded accordingly, according to the government spokesperson.

For citizens who do not have smart phones, the government has set up a toll free number (08800221111), where they can call to get direction on how to get their cards.

Mr Oguna said those who missed out in the registration exercise should take advantage of the second phase, which will be rolled out soon.

The second round of the registration is set to take off in April.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.