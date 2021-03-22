Tanzania: U.S. VP Kamala Harris Lauds President Samia Suluhu Hassan

21 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

US Vice President Kamala Harris has congratulated new Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Hassan is the first woman to hold the highest office in the country.

She was sworn in on Thursday, a day after former president John Magufuli passed on.

And in her message On Twitter, Kamala also assured Suluhu of the United States' readiness to work with her in strengthening ties between the two countries.

"Sending best wishes to @SuluhuSamia following her swearing in as Tanzania's new President - the first woman to hold the office. The United States stands ready to work with you to strengthen relations between our countries," she wrote.

- Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 20, 2021

Just as Suluhu made history as being the first Female President of Tanzania, Harris also made history as the first woman and first person of colour to serve as U.S. vice president.

Until her swearing in to the top position, Suluhu had been the vice President of Tanzania since 2015.

After taking her oath of office, Suluhu announced the late Magufuli would be buried at his Chato hometown in Geita region on March 25.

However the date has since been moved to March 26.

President Magufuli, the first to die in office in the country, will be accorded a state funeral.

