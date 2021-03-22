Rwanda: Grace Ingabire Crowned Miss Rwanda 2021

Grace Ingabire, 25, was on Saturday, March 20, crowned Miss Rwanda 2021 during a colorful grand finale.

The glamorous event was held at the Intare Conference Arena, but with no physical attendance allowed due to the pandemic, the proceedings were streamed live on Youtube and on KC2 TV -a channel owned by the public broadcaster RBA.

Ingabire takes over the highly-competitive crown from Naomie Nishimwe.

Ingabire, a university graduate in Dance from Bates University in Mane, United States, won this year’s beauty contest overcoming stiff competition from Amanda Akaliza and Witness Umutoni who came in second and third respectively.

As the winner, Ingabire will get a monthly allowance of Rwf800,000 and a brand new Hyundai Creta 2021, worth Rwf35 million. Hyundai Rwanda was one of the sponsors.

Upon winning the crown, Ingabire thanked her parents for the support. “I am grateful to my mother. She’s been by my side so much. I also thank my family and friends who supported me.”

She will also work as the brand ambassador of Africa Improved Foods, one of the pageant’s partners, in different initiatives and campaigning during her 12-month reign.

In addition, she plans to implement a project that aims to promote dance as a learning tool that complements formal education.

Other crown winners are:

Miss Popularity: Marie-Paul Kayirebwa.

Miss Photogenic: Phionah Uwase.

Miss Heritage: Sonia Ishimwe.

Miss Congeniality: Evelyne Gaju.

Winner of the Most Innovative Project: Hense Teta Musana (producing environment-friendly paper cups).

Miss Talent: Sandrine Umutoniwase, a painter.

The winners during the grand finale were decided by a five-member panel of judges comprising The New Times’ James Munyaneza, Communication specialist Pamela Mudakikwa, Economic analyst Teddy Kaberuka, RBA’s Evelyne Umurerwa and former parliamentarian Agnes Mukazibera.

The contestant with the most innovative project will get funding from Bank of Kigali of up to Rwf6,000,000 annually.

The first and second runners-up will also get annual allowances of Rwf1,800,000 from Volcano Express and Bella Flowers, respectively, while Miss Heritage (IGIHE Ltd), Miss Talent (HDI), Miss Congeniality (Peters Bakers), Miss Photogenic, and Miss Popularity (MTN) will get the same allowance from Miss Rwanda organization sponsors.

The latter will also become the brand ambassador of MTN Rwanda.