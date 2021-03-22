Rwanda: Covid-19 Variants Detected in Rwanda, No Local Transmission

Rwanda has confirmed 12 cases of a new variant strain of Covid-19.

Dr Daniel Ngamije, the Minister of Health, noted that all the cases were linked to international travel into the country.

Among the 12 cases, he pointed out, 2 patients were detected with the UK variant, while the rest were found with the highly contagious South African variant of the coronavirus.

"Right now, we have no local transmission. All the cases identified are from passengers who were travelling into the country. They were isolated after testing positive and this hindered the spread of the virus to any other person in the public," Minister Ngamije to the national broadcaster on Sunday.

Since October last year, Ngamije revealed that the government together with various partners tested a sample of a total of 400 Covid-19 positive cases, to among others assess the sequence of the pandemic.

"To get the results we identified some 400 positive cases, both from international travellers, citizens in the country and others to see the sequence (evolution) of the virus in the country. This is where those cases were found but they have all been treated as it stands."

The world is scrambling to contain the spread of the two variants, including others, despite travel bans, various lockdowns and stiff quarantine measures amid concerns that it could not only be more transmissible but 'deadlier'.

Since Rwanda reported the first Covid-19 case in March 2020, it is the first case of Covid-19 variants reported in the country.

While experts have expressed concerns over the variants of the vaccines, Ngamije said that identified variants have currently shown no impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines in the country.

"Today, the available vaccines cannot be impacted by the variants. Other vaccines including Johnson & Johnson vaccine also have proven resistant to the variant. Therefore, people should not be wary of anything because so far there is no transmission amongst any Rwandans."

Monitoring the situation further

The development came on the same day Rwanda recorded 67 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total of cases to 20,828.

On the same day, three people succumbed to the virus, while 4 were identified to be in critical condition. So far 290 people have lost their lives to the virus.

The results were obtained from 2831 samples taken in the last 24 hours.

"We are still monitoring the situation further, we have contact details of the people infected with the variants and this will go a long way to enable our contact tracing in the country," Ngamije reiterated.

What we know is that the new strain has not spread in the public yet, he added.

The country has so far vaccinated 334,538 people as it intensifies efforts to protect the population.