Rwanda: Cycling - Sempoma Calls for Focus Ahead of Tour Du Rwanda Preps

The national cycling team coach, Felix Sempoma has urged national team riders to be focused after naming a provisional squad as Team Rwanda starts preparations ahead of the much-anticipated 13th edition of Tour du Rwanda which is slated to run from May 2-9.

Fifteen riders started training on Saturday at the Africa Rising Cycling Center in Musanze. The pre-selected squad includes two former Tour du Rwanda winners Bosco Nsengimana and Samuel Mugisha, who are expected to be part of the final roster.

Sempoma wants his riders to be "to be focused like never before" ahead of Tour du Rwanda.

Sempoma said this year's race is very competitive and urged his riders to give their all during the preparations if they are to get medals.

"We have an important battle in the next few weeks and we can't afford to lose focus, especially now. This year is very important for us," Sempoma said.

He added: "We have to step up our game plan if we are to dominate this competition. This year requires every rider to be at his best. Teamwork and self-confidence, but not overconfidence, is very crucial."

With less than two months to go until the start of the 2021 Tour du Rwanda, the Rwandan national cycling team has entered into final preparations in line with the government Covid-19 guidelines.

Preparations for one of Africa's most elite races will be made in 3 stages namely:

From 17/03/2021 to 06/04/2021 Team Rwanda will hold a training camp at ARCC in Musanze.

From 07/04/2021 to 14/04/2021: riders will have the individual training.

From 15/04/2021 to 30/04/2021: riders will hold again the training camp at ARCC in Musanze.

The development was confirmed by Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) while announcing the final teams that will carry Rwanda's flag at this year's eight-stage Tour du Rwanda.

Rwanda will be represented by Team Rwanda (the national team) and two clubs namely; Rubavu-based Club Benediction and Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA).

The 8-stage race, which is one of the most prestigious cycling events on the continent was sanctioned by UCI as a 2.2 category race in 2009, and was upgraded to 2.1 in 2019.

Fifteen teams have been selected from great cycling nations of the African continent but also from around the world, including teams used to the most prestigious events on the international calendar such as the Tour de France.

No Rwandan rider has won the competition since it was upgraded to the UCI 2.1 category in 2019. Eritreans Merhawi Kudus and Natnael Tesfazion have won the race over the past two years, with the latter winning the competition ahead of Moise Mugisha.

Provisional squad:

Samuel Mugisha, Jean-Bosco Nsengimana, Eric Muhoza, Jean-Baptiste Hategekimana, Jeremie Ngendahayo, Patrick Nshimiyimana, Emmanuel Iradukunda, Bernabe Gahemba, Vainquel Masengesho, Jean de Dieu Manizabayo, Felicien Hakizimana, Claude Ishimwe, Ephrem Tuyishime, Elie Kwizera and Jean-Claude Uwizeye.