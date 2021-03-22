Africa: Volleyball - 26 Teams Confirm Participation in Africa Club Championship

22 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

26 teams have confirmed participation in the upcoming men's African Club Championship scheduled for April 16 to 28 in Sousse, Tunisia.

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and APR which are Rwanda's representatives are also part of the 26 and have already started training in preparation for the showpiece.

The competition involves teams from various countries on the African continent, and for this year's edition, teams from countries like Uganda, Cameroon, Algeria, Libya, Zimbabwe, Burundi among others will participate.

CAVB President Bouchra Hajij, was quoted by the CAVB Website saying the confederation is more than ready for the sport to resume on a continental level.

"We aim to resume our beloved sport despite the tough medical situation in the whole world now. We succeeded in hosting three junior competitions and now we are approaching the club championships which is the most competitive competition on the continent," she said.

"We hope our volleyball family takes all the precautionary measures during both men and women competitions to return back home safe and encourage us to start our strategy soon," she added.

Full list of the participating teams:

The registered clubs to Men's competition are: Sfax, Esperance (Tunisia), Nemostars (Uganda), Wolaita Dicha, Madda Walabu University, Mugher Cement (Ethiopia), FAP (Cameroon), Ahly Tripoli, Ittihad Misurata, Swehly (Libya), VC Price, Espoir, Police (RDC), Amel Tlemcen, Bourj Bouarirj (Algeria), Rukinzo (Burundi), Nigeria Customs, Rwanda Energy Group, APR (Rwanda), Kenya Ports Authority, GSU, Prisons (Kenya), University of Zimbabwe, JKT, Jeshi Stars and Afunzo (Tanzania).

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.