Africa: Volleyball - 26 Teams Confirm Participation in Africa Club Championship

26 teams have confirmed participation in the upcoming men's African Club Championship scheduled for April 16 to 28 in Sousse, Tunisia.

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and APR which are Rwanda's representatives are also part of the 26 and have already started training in preparation for the showpiece.

The competition involves teams from various countries on the African continent, and for this year's edition, teams from countries like Uganda, Cameroon, Algeria, Libya, Zimbabwe, Burundi among others will participate.

CAVB President Bouchra Hajij, was quoted by the CAVB Website saying the confederation is more than ready for the sport to resume on a continental level.

"We aim to resume our beloved sport despite the tough medical situation in the whole world now. We succeeded in hosting three junior competitions and now we are approaching the club championships which is the most competitive competition on the continent," she said.

"We hope our volleyball family takes all the precautionary measures during both men and women competitions to return back home safe and encourage us to start our strategy soon," she added.

Full list of the participating teams:

The registered clubs to Men's competition are: Sfax, Esperance (Tunisia), Nemostars (Uganda), Wolaita Dicha, Madda Walabu University, Mugher Cement (Ethiopia), FAP (Cameroon), Ahly Tripoli, Ittihad Misurata, Swehly (Libya), VC Price, Espoir, Police (RDC), Amel Tlemcen, Bourj Bouarirj (Algeria), Rukinzo (Burundi), Nigeria Customs, Rwanda Energy Group, APR (Rwanda), Kenya Ports Authority, GSU, Prisons (Kenya), University of Zimbabwe, JKT, Jeshi Stars and Afunzo (Tanzania).