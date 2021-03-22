Rwanda: Diaspora Youth Learn About Rwandan History, Culture Through Dance

21 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandan youth in Perth-Australia on Saturday, March 20, held another virtual dance workshop under the theme: The Genesis of Rwanda (as told through many stories) to learn more about the Rwandan history and culture through dance.

The youth have continued to make inloads in their project called Amateka Series with a mission to curate experiences that nurture a culture of collective learning about Rwandan history.

Amateka Series is a project initiated by the Rwandan Youth living in Perth Australia, aimed to build a foundation for Rwandan youth rooted in knowledge of their history and culture. It has a mission to curate experiences for Rwandan youth that nurture a culture of collective learning.

On Saturday, around 150 Rwandan youth from Rwanda and abroad met virtually on Webex to learn how to dance Ikinimba from the northern part of Rwanda.

This was done through a pre-recorded video whereby Ikiringo project trainers demonstrated how to dance Ikinimba and the story around it.

The project called 'Ikiringo' aims at promoting and protecting local dances in Rwanda and across Africa.

Saturday's conference was a follow up on the conference which took place last February, under the same theme.

Participants had a chance to interact with Maurice Ntagungira, Ikiringo Project's Creative Director, through a Q & A session and practice Ikinimba steps in the tutorial video produced by Ikiringo Project.

Young people and children joined the virtual workshop from their homes, community centres and elsewhere.

Everyone who attended expressed satisfaction with the dance workshop and recommended that such events should take place as often as possible to not only keep the Rwandan youth connected from all corners of the world, but also learn about Rwandan history through art and dance.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

