Nigeria: Covid-19 - Again, No New Death As Nigeria Records Lowest Infection in Five Months

A family is being tested for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The new figure is the lowest reported since October 22, 2020, when 37 new COVID-19 cases were recorded.

Nigeria on Sunday recorded no new death from COVID-9, the fourth day in the past one week that nobody died from the disease.

Also, in continuation of a steady run of low infection figures, the country recorded the lowest daily infections in five months with 86 new cases recorded on Sunday.

Sunday's tally brings the total number of infections in the West African nation to 161,737.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night.

In the past one week, there has been a marginal decline in new cases as daily infections have fallen below 300.

No new deaths were recorded on Sunday as it was in three other days in the past one week.

The fatality toll from COVID-19 in Nigeria remains 2,030, according to the NCDC.

The data suggests that Africa's most populous nation may have gone past its worst phase of COVID-19, although experts warn it might be too early to celebrate.

Specifics

The 86 new cases were reported from seven states - FCT (33), Lagos (28), Ondo (11), Kano (7), Akwa Ibom (3), Rivers (3), and Kaduna (1).

The FCT had the highest figure on Sunday with 33 new cases followed by Lagos and Ondo with 28 and 11 infections respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.6 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 161,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

According to NCDC data published Sunday night, a total of 147,899 have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, over 12,000 infections are still active in the country.

Vaccination

Nigeria recently commenced the vaccination of its residents after receiving almost four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Priority is being given to health workers while interested Nigerians have been asked to register online to be vaccinated.

Top public officials including President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were vaccinated publicly to drive vaccine acceptance among citizens.