Morocco: Covid-19 - Morocco Reports 246 New Cases, 382 Recoveries in Past 24 Hours

21 March 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — A total of 246 new cases of coronavirus infection and 382 recoveries have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Morocco, the health ministry announced on Sunday.

The new figure brings the total number of infections since the first case reported last March to 491,709, while the number of people who have recovered has risen to 479,252, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.5%, the ministry said in its daily update on the situation of the Covid-19.

The total number of deaths rose to 8,767, with 4 new cases recorded in 24 hours, i.e. a case fatality rate of 1.8%. The fatalities were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (02), the Eastern region (01) and Marrakech-Safi (01).

New cases of infection have been identified in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (160), the Eastern region (20), Marrakech-Safi (20), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (13), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (12), Souss-Massa (09), Draa-Tafilalet (04), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (03), Fez-Meknes (03) and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (02).

The number of active cases stands at 3,690, including 408 in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

In addition, 4,264,168 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far (first dose), while 2,423,380 have received the second dose of the vaccine.

Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

