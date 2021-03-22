Morocco: Covid-19/Vaccination - Researcher Recommends Three Months Spacing Between Two Astrazeneca Injections

21 March 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — A 12-week spacing between the two injections of the Covid-19 AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, instead of the current 4-week interval, is suitable in order to vaccinate and protect more people, according to Dr Tayeb Hamdi, health policy and systems researcher.

In an analysis on "Vaccine supply constraints: challenges and alternatives", this scientist called for a single-dose inoculation for people who have already been infected as "it will boost immunity that was already triggered by the infection and it will help vaccinate other people," he explained.

This approach would help inoculate and protect populations in shorter periods of time, Dr. Hamdi said. When facing vaccine supply constraints, all countries are seeking alternative solutions to thwart the risks associated with the pandemic, pending herd immunities, he added.

Studies have shown AstraZeneca-Oxford's vaccine to be highly effective at the first dose, and more effective with a 3-month spacing.

Other studies have concluded that a single dose in previously infected people produces 10 to 45 times more antibodies, he said.

In addition, the expert highlighted the achievements of the successful vaccination campaign in Morocco, which has been able to protect frontline professionals, the elderly, and patients with chronic diseases, regardless of age.

"The objectives of protecting vulnerable populations will be achieved more quickly than in Western countries, thanks to our youthful demographics," he added.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.