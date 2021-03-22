Morocco: Covid-19/Vaccination - Researcher Recommends Three Months Spacing Between Two Astrazeneca Injections

Rabat — A 12-week spacing between the two injections of the Covid-19 AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, instead of the current 4-week interval, is suitable in order to vaccinate and protect more people, according to Dr Tayeb Hamdi, health policy and systems researcher.

In an analysis on "Vaccine supply constraints: challenges and alternatives", this scientist called for a single-dose inoculation for people who have already been infected as "it will boost immunity that was already triggered by the infection and it will help vaccinate other people," he explained.

This approach would help inoculate and protect populations in shorter periods of time, Dr. Hamdi said. When facing vaccine supply constraints, all countries are seeking alternative solutions to thwart the risks associated with the pandemic, pending herd immunities, he added.

Studies have shown AstraZeneca-Oxford's vaccine to be highly effective at the first dose, and more effective with a 3-month spacing.

Other studies have concluded that a single dose in previously infected people produces 10 to 45 times more antibodies, he said.

In addition, the expert highlighted the achievements of the successful vaccination campaign in Morocco, which has been able to protect frontline professionals, the elderly, and patients with chronic diseases, regardless of age.

"The objectives of protecting vulnerable populations will be achieved more quickly than in Western countries, thanks to our youthful demographics," he added.